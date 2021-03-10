Community 'angry,' 'horrified' after 75-year-old Asian man attacked in Oakland

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10338180" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An Oakland woman is sending an important message after a horrifying daytime attack and robbery in West Oakland that was caught on camera on Lunar New Year.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- There was another attack and robbery on an Asian senior, this time in Oakland's Adams Point neighborhood near Lake Merritt.Around 9 p.m. Tuesday night police announced that a suspect had been arrested in the case.In a press release, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong said, "I am saddened to hear of yet another violent attack on the elders of our community. The trauma this causes has a ripple effect, on the victim, their family, and the entire community. My officers are dedicated to bringing those involved in this senseless crime and all crimes to justice."A witness described the moment it happened, saying, "We were like 'what happened,' and she said 'he got attacked' and I was like 'he got attacked, call the police, call the cops!'"Felipe Carino called 911 after another witness began shouting for help just before 7 a.m. Tuesday."That's the first thing she shouted at us, 'he got attacked he got attacked.'"Police scoured the neighborhood Tuesday afternoon as they looked for clues. Hours later, Oakland Police announced an arrest in the case.Those who know the victim tell ABC7 News it doesn't look like he is going to make it.The man was walking as he normally does with his cane when witnesses described seeing an older, possibly brown truck with two people inside. At least one person was then involved in pushing the victim's cane away, shoving him to the ground, and taking his wallet and phone."Anger, anger that you have to target someone of that age," says Alex Pineda, who lives nearby.Neighbors are outraged over not only this crime, but a recent carjacking here, two drive-by shootings that left three people dead nearby, and this most recent attack on an Asian senior."I'm horrified! I mean we walk Perkins every day or several times a week down to walk the lake," said Joe McHenry."Tears of anger, you know it's just very very, it's a coward move this man is defenseless," said Carino.ABC7 News spoke with those who know this victim and they are heartbroken over what happened. One told us she warned the victim not to walk in Chinatown, but never said anything about walking in his own neighborhood.