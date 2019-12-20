Oakland councilman hurt dodging gunfire outside turkey giveaway

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland City councilman Larry Reid is recovering after ducking from gunfire Thursday morning. He was at the East Oakland Senior Center for his annual Christmas turkey giveaway. He stepped outside for a moment when gunshots rang out.Oakland Police say at 9 a.m. Oakland police were sent to that area of Edes Avenue to assist Fremont Police, who had chased a car into the city.Separately, around 10:10 a.m., officers heard multiple gunshots in the area. The officers responding to the car chase and some there to help out with the giveaway all jumped into action.Reid's daughter Treva Reid says the officers told people inside the senior center to shelter in place, while people outside were told to run for cover. She says her dad fell while running.Unable to get up, two officers came and pulled him to safety behind a patrol car. Eventually, officers cleared the area and Reid returned to the giveaway.Reid's daughter says, "He got back up strong, in a lot of pain, and went back in there and lifted some pretty heavy turkey bags and hams and was not going to miss the opportunity of serving and seeing the seniors that he loves and cares for and gets excited about seeing and having this day with."Treva Reid said her dad was resting at home Thursday night after receiving some medicine from Kaiser. His had pain in his back, and also injured his shoulder and arm.She says her father was able to thank the officers for their help, and also called Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick to express his thanks.In a statement, Oakland Mayor Libby Shaaf said: "Larry Reid has one of the largest hearts in all of Oakland and it's not surprise he was out serving his community when this unfortunate and senseless act of violence occurred. I'm grateful he's not seriously injured and reached out to him to wish him a speedy recovery."Treva Reid says despite the police activity and her dad's injuries, the turkey giveaway was a success. She says more than 460 seniors and families were served.No arrests have been made in the shooting investigation.