Oakland police asked for help locating a Mini Cooper alleged to have been involved in a hit-and-run that killed a 100-year-old Oakland man Sunday.

Arrest made in hit-and-run death of 100-year-old in Oakland, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland police announced Friday they have arrested the driver and recovered a car believed to be involved in the hit-and-run death of 100-year-old Tzu-Ta Ko.

It happened Feb. 19, just after 7 a.m. at the intersection of 19th Street and Harrison Street.

His grandson requested we not use his name but shares these words as his family grieves:

"First, we want to thank the Oakland Police Department for their support throughout this painful ordeal. Our family is going through a lot. We are sad and we are angry.

My grandfather walked miles every day. When the driver hit my grandfather and drove away leaving him on the pavement, they not only robbed my grandfather of his life, they also robbed him of his dignity. They robbed him of his freedom to walk safely within the city where he lived for over 30 years. They robbed my family of our future plans with our beloved father, grandfather, and great grandfather. And, they robbed the community of our faith in human decency.

We thank everyone for their support and love. My family respectfully asks for privacy as we grieve.

OPD will give an update about the arrest during a press conference at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

