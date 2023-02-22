  • Watch Now

100-year-old man killed in Oakland hit-and-run, police say; photo of suspect vehicle released

Bay City News
Wednesday, February 22, 2023 2:55AM
OAKLAND, Calif. -- Oakland police on Tuesday asked for help locating a Mini Cooper alleged to have been involved in a hit-and-run that killed a 100-year-old Oakland man Sunday.

Tzu-Ta Ko was killed in the collision just after 7 a.m. Sunday at 19th and Harrison streets near Lake Merritt.

Police have released photos of the Mini Cooper, which is tan or white.

Ko suffered severe head trauma in the collision and died at the scene following treatment by firefighters and paramedics, police said.

An award of $10,000 is being offered by police for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Anyone who has seen the Mini Cooper or who has information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's traffic unit at (510) 777-8570.

