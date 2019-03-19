I-Team

Oakland hairstylist gets scammed out of life savings by catfish using US Marine's picture

A U.S. Marine's photographs were used, without his knowledge, to scam an Oakland hair stylist out of her life savings.

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A U.S. Marine's photographs were used, without his knowledge, to scam an Oakland hair stylist out of her life savings.

A record number of people fell victim to these romance scams last year according to the Federal Trade Commission, and they lost huge amounts of money.



This Oakland hair stylist agreed to tell her story to warn you but wanted to stay anonymous because her friends and family don't know. She signed up for a popular dating site and met a man using someone else's pictures-- a U.S. Marine's and she fell for him, hard.

"I fall in love with him quickly, you know, like really deeply fall in love with him, trust in everything he said," the victim said.

Kerry O'Brien, with the Federal Trade Commission, said, "Last year people reported losing a total of $143-million and that's a median loss of over $2,000 which was seven times higher than any other fraud."

