Oakland reinstates indoor mask mandate for government buildings amid rise in COVID cases

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- You'll need to wear a mask again inside government buildings in Oakland.

The city council voted unanimously to reinstate masks for everyone ages 6 and older inside city facilities.

It went into effect immediately.

Earlier this month, Alameda County health officials brought mask mandates back inside health care settings, homeless shelters, and jails, saying it was required by the state due to a rise in the number of COVID cases.

