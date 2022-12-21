Oakland reinstates indoor mask mandate for government buildings amid rise in COVID cases

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- You'll need to wear a mask again inside government buildings in Oakland.
The city council voted unanimously to reinstate masks for everyone ages 6 and older inside city facilities.
MORE: Are the flu, COVID, RSV surges finally peaking? Expert says maybe, and no
It went into effect immediately.
Earlier this month, Alameda County health officials brought mask mandates back inside health care settings, homeless shelters, and jails, saying it was required by the state due to a rise in the number of COVID cases.
The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.
VIDEO: Don't cancel holiday plans due to COVID but take precautions, doctors say
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- If you had COVID, several of your organs could be aging 3-4 years faster: Study
- Study shows people are recovering from COVID in a week but testing positive for over 10 days
- Never had COVID? Expert explains chances of getting it now
- EXCLUSIVE: Here's how COVID is detected in wastewater throughout CA
- Map shows COVID-19 community levels in your area, where masks are recommended indoors
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Here's how to take a rapid COVID-19 test accurately at home
- Data tracker: Coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations in every Bay Area county