Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao to give State of the City address amid financial crisis, recall effort

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao will be delivering her State of the City address on Tuesday amid an unfolding financial crisis and recall efforts.

Budget crisis

Oakland is now looking at a contingency plan as it faces a projected budget shortfall of $120 million. This means some services, in a city already grappling with crime, could be on the chopping block.

In the midst of this budget crisis Oakland canceled a special meeting of the finance committee that was set to happen Tuesday morning.

Oakland has been hoping to secure a big chunk of money from selling the Coliseum to the African American Sports and Entertainment Group, and that money was supposed to be used to fund city services.

If the deal doesn't go as planned, Oakland is looking at cutting its police force to 600 officers, and closing some fire stations.

Recall events

Before her scheduled address Tuesday afternoon, people both for and against a recall of Mayor Thao are making arguments to voters.

This comes just three weeks before Election Day.

A group urging voters to oust Mayor Thao is protesting at the Pacific Renaissance Plaza.

Around the same time, Mayor Thao will be joined by Oakland Chinatown leaders urging people to vote "no" on the recall.

In a press release, supporters say they will highlight work that's been done to improve public safety in Oakland.

The Oakland city charter states the mayor is supposed to give the State of the City at the first city council meeting in October each year. Tuesday is the third council meeting this October.

Mayor Thao's speech is expected to begin at 4 p.m.

