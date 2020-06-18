Oakland police, FBI investigating after 'fake body hanging from noose' found next to American flag near Lake Merritt

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland Police Department is investigating after material stuffed like a human body was found with a rope tied around its neck and torso near Lake Merritt Thursday morning.Police say they received a call about a "fake body hanging from a noose" around 8:20 a.m. Thursday.When officers arrived at the scene on the 2100 block of Lakeshore Avenue, they found material in the shape of a human body with a rope tied around its neck next to an American flag.The findings are now under investigation by police and the FBI.The incident is being classified as a hate crime, the Oakland police department said.This follows Wednesday's discovery of several nooses on trees surrounding Lake Merritt.That incident is also being investigated as a hate crime."The Oakland Police Department and the City of Oakland understand the historical and harmful associations of ropes, nooses, and effigies attached to trees, limbs, or other objects that are often associated with hate crimes and racial violence," the department said in a statement. "We recognize that especially at this time, any symbolic messages such as these incidents frighten and harm our communities."Police have extra patrols around Lake Merritt during this time.