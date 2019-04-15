Oakland police identify suspect wanted in deadly hit-and-run of mother, child

By Luz Pena
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- There's new information from Saturday's hit-and-run in Oakland that killed a mother and her 6-year-old son.

On Monday, police identified the suspect that struck and killed Alma Soraya Vázquez and her 6-year-old son, Ángel García Vázquez. It turns out, the suspect is known to the Oakland Police Department.

The 911 call, the scene, and the community surrounding a mother and her 6 year old son and the boy's 19-year-old uncle is still vivid in everyone's mind here on 26th Avenue and Foothill Boulevard.

"In that moment, I ran to my kid, I ran to my wife, I ran to my brother. I didn't know what to do," said Anselmo Garcia. He remembers talking to his wife and asking her to hold on.

"Be strong for the rest of my kids. I saw her, she was crying. That's all I saw from her," Anselmo Garcia said.



In a matter of seconds, Saturday at 7:21 p.m., Garcia lost his wife and son.

"We are actively looking for Rasenoch Allen, a 27-year-old, and we believe he's responsible," said Oakland Police Department's Johnna Watson.

A reward of up to $25.000 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

International Community Schools' principal remembers 6-year-old Angel Garcia Vasquez as a boy who loved everyone. "He was the sweetest, brightest, most inquisitive student and always had a smile on his face," said Eleanor Alderman.

Alma Soraya Vazquez leaves behind an 11-year-old son and a 1-year-old daughter.

"I need justice for my family," Anselmo Garcia said.

Anyone with information about Rasenoch Allen is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Traffic Investigation Unit at (510)777-8540 and or Crime Stoppers of Oakland at (510)777-8572.

If you would like to make a donation to help the Garcia Vasquez family, go here.

