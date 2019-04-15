Man shares heartbreaking last words with wife before she and 6-year-old son died in Oakland hit-and-run

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The victims involved in a hit-and-run on Saturday night have been identified as Alma Soraya Vázquez and her 6-year-old son, Ángel García Vázquez.



The mother was crossing 26th Avenue and Foothill Boulevard in Oakland with her son and husband's brother when a two-door Mercedes-Benz struck them and fled the scene.

Around 7:25 p.m., paramedics tried to revive 6-year-old Angel Garcia Vazquez. His mom 20 feet away from him, fighting for her life -- across from her was 19-year-old Jaime Garcia.



"In that moment I ran to my kid, I ran to my wife, I ran to my brother. I didn't know what to do," said Anselmo Garcia.

RELATED: Oakland police identify suspect wanted in deadly hit-and-run of mother, child

Garcia remembers talking to his wife asking her to hold on.

"Be strong for the rest of my kids. I saw her, she was crying. That's all I saw from her," said Garcia. His 19-year-old brother, Jaime Garcia, was the only one who survived, but remains in critical condition.



Throughout the day, neighbors collected funds to help the family with funeral expenses and held a vigil in their honor.



According to Oakland police, the suspect who drove off from the scene is a black male, about 6'2, wearing a white t-shirt and a grey hoodie. The suspect was caught on a nearby surveillance video leaving the black Mercedes-Benz with a broken windshield and blood.

"This is a very busy street. Something was going to happen sooner or later," said neighbor Jerry Pong.

RELATED: Oakland police search for suspect involved in hit-and-run that left 2 dead

Pong, along with other neighbors, want the city of Oakland to install several signs and traffic lights to prevent more accidents.

"It's a long distance from 28th to 23rd with no lights or stops or anything. Something needs to happen," said Johanna Masis.

Vazquez leaves behind an 11-year-old son and a 1-year-old daughter.



Oakland police said they have a possible suspect but have not made an arrest.

Oakland city councilman Noel Gallo is scheduled to visit the neighborhood and speak to the family.

If you would like to make a donation to the Garcia Vasquez family, go here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandhit and runwoman killedchild killedhit and run accident
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News