Man shares heartbreaking last words with wife before she and 6-year-old son died in Oakland hit-and-run

"I'm really broken, my heart. I have two kids left. I lost half of my family. I need help"

"In that moment I ran to my kid, I ran to my wife, I ran to my brother. I didn't know what to do"

The third victim was identified as 19-year-old Jaime Garcia who remains in critical condition.

Alma Soraya Vazquez leaves behind an 11-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The victims involved in a hit-and-run on Saturday night have been identified as Alma Soraya Vázquez and her 6-year-old son, Ángel García Vázquez.The mother was crossing 26th Avenue and Foothill Boulevard in Oakland with her son and husband's brother when a two-door Mercedes-Benz struck them and fled the scene.Around 7:25 p.m., paramedics tried to revive 6-year-old Angel Garcia Vazquez. His mom 20 feet away from him, fighting for her life -- across from her was 19-year-old Jaime Garcia."In that moment I ran to my kid, I ran to my wife, I ran to my brother. I didn't know what to do," said Anselmo Garcia.Garcia remembers talking to his wife asking her to hold on."Be strong for the rest of my kids. I saw her, she was crying. That's all I saw from her," said Garcia. His 19-year-old brother, Jaime Garcia, was the only one who survived, but remains in critical condition.Throughout the day, neighbors collected funds to help the family with funeral expenses and held a vigil in their honor.According to Oakland police, the suspect who drove off from the scene is a black male, about 6'2, wearing a white t-shirt and a grey hoodie. The suspect was caught on a nearby surveillance video leaving the black Mercedes-Benz with a broken windshield and blood."This is a very busy street. Something was going to happen sooner or later," said neighbor Jerry Pong.Pong, along with other neighbors, want the city of Oakland to install several signs and traffic lights to prevent more accidents."It's a long distance from 28th to 23rd with no lights or stops or anything. Something needs to happen," said Johanna Masis.Vazquez leaves behind an 11-year-old son and a 1-year-old daughter.Oakland police said they have a possible suspect but have not made an arrest.Oakland city councilman Noel Gallo is scheduled to visit the neighborhood and speak to the family.