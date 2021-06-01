localish

Recycling basics: Expert tips for recycling properly

How to recycle the right way

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The average person generates 4.4 pounds of solid waste each day. With this exorbitant amount of trash, it is important to properly dispose and recycle items the right way.

Did you know that recycling one ton of paper saves 7,000 gallons of water and about 24 trees? Something as simple as having a dedicated bin helps make a large impact, plus there are some additional, crucial steps when it comes to recycling.

Proper techniques can help reduce contamination, as well as ease the inspection and sorting process of recyclables upon arrival to waste management facilities.

Oakland Recycles is a partnership with the city of Oakland and CA Waste Solutions and Waste Management. In the video above, Oakland Recycles/Cal Waste Solutions Marketing Director & Operations Manager Johnny Duong discusses the proper way to recycle, along with information on what happens to your items after they are collected.

Here are a few tips and facts for recycling the right way every day:

Beverage containers, metal cans, plastic and glass bottles, jugs, and lids are acceptable recyclables.

Diapers, clothing, toys, appliances, and plastic bags are not accepted in the recycling bin and contaminate recyclable material.

Glass and aluminum are 100% recyclable and can be recycled without loss in quality or purity.

Only place empty, clean, and dry recyclables in your recycle bin.

Contamination occurs when people put trash, food, and liquid in their recycling bins.

Common contaminants include food, liquids, plastic bags, Styrofoam, and clothing.

Contamination causes recyclable items to be unusable and end up in landfills.

