Oakland residents react to deadly laptop theft at Montclair Village Starbucks

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Two men accused of stealing a man's laptop at the Monclair Starbucks are now facing charges in his death.Shuo Zeng went after the suspects but was hit by their getaway car and later died.The suspects are Javon Lee and Byron Reed.Lee is charged with involuntary manslaughter and second-degree robbery.Reed is facing a "special circumstances" murder charge and a second-degree robbery charge.The memorial for Zeng continues to grow outside of the Starbucks where this all unfolded.There has been an outpouring of love for Zeng and his family. That was apparent Friday night at Oakland's First Friday."I feel for the family because that's really tragic. It can't really stop us from continuing to try to do positive things in the community," said Oakland resident.Williams brought her two grandsons, ages six and five to First Friday.She said it's important for her to bring her children and grandchildren while their young so they can see the art, music and the connection of people the event offers."I think it's very important because it brings the community together on a positive note," Williams said. She stressed the importance in the idea of 'strength in numbers.'"More people need to attend Oakland's First Fridays and look out for one another," said Williams.Andrew Johnstone has lived in Oakland for over 30 years. That's longer than he's lived in Britain where he's originally from.Johnstone says earlier this week hi car was broken into, and news of Zeng's death made him think what we value in the heat of the moment."I think it's important to realize that there are more important things than stuff and sometimes it's...although it's not your instinct, it's better to let it go," said Johnstone.Kenneth Kidd was born and raised in Oakland. He says he found out about the laptop theft through his mother.She reminded him to be aware of your surroundings no matter where you are.He says he does get concerned going to Oakland's First Friday, but going with his friends helps alleviate that stress."I love Oakland, I love what we have here, I'll always keep coming out to First Fridays and you know embrace Oakland 100 percent," Kidd said.Oakland's First Fridays was canceled for the month of December. It runs every first Friday of each month from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Telegraph Avenue from West Grand to 27th Street.