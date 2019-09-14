Oakland shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 hurt

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A man is dead and three others are hurt after a shooting overnight in Oakland.The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday on 38th Avenue near MacArthur Boulevard.According to our media partner the East Bay Times, police say several people were outside a bar when a dispute broke out between two men.One pulled out a gun and opened fire. The man who died was allegedly not part of that dispute. He died at the hospital.The three people who were injured are stable.Police say the suspect ran after the shooting but was arrested a few blocks away.