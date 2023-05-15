Oakland teachers' union says verbal agreement reached with OUSD in contract negotiations

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland Education Association says an agreement has been reached in principle with Oakland Unified School District concerning the teachers' strike, but the union claims they haven't received a final edited and accurate draft to sign from the district.

OEA says OUSD has an 11 p.m. deadline or the strike continues Monday.

Regarding contract negotiations with the Oakland Education Association, OUSD released the following statement:

"We are making good progress and will keep our families and community updated throughout the night."

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

The video in the media player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 News Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.