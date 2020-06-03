WATCH TODAY: Vallejo officials give update on fatal officer-involved shooting

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- Vallejo city officials will be giving details on an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead on Tuesday morning at 12:30 a.m.

Chief of Police Shawny Williams is expected to provide statements and answer questions regarding the incident.

The shooting followed looting at the Walgreens at Redwood and Broadway.

I-TEAM reporter Melanie Woodrow spoke with the victim's family late Tuesday night who confirmed their son was shot and killed.

ABC7 News is not releasing the victim's name until the family has had an opportunity to identify his body.
"I know this person was transported to the hospital but I don't know this person's condition," said Vallejo Mayor Bob Sampayan. "I want our residents to know that whatever happened will be reported that it will be open and transparent."

The city of Vallejo has since implemented an 8 p.m. curfew after Monday night's looting, officer-involved shooting and someone setting fire inside City Hall.

In a Tuesday press conference addressing the fire that caused City Hall to close, Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams said he's never experienced something like this before.
"In 27 years of service I've never experienced anything like what I experienced last night in the city of Vallejo," said Chief Williams.

"This was a coordinated attack by organized individuals seeking to cause destruction and harm to our community," he continued.

"I understand and I believe in the public's right of protest of expressing your first amendment rights about the heinous murder of George Floyd but when it comes to the destruction of private and public property I don't understand how that brings about the change people are asking for," said Mayor Bob Sampayan.

