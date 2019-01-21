While in Oakland if you are experiencing an emergency dial 911. Our alternate numbers 777-3211 and 777-3333 are currently not operating. We will notify our community when the numbers are functioning again. pic.twitter.com/segjeqi1OY — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) January 21, 2019

Oakland police said Monday afternoon that their emergency and non-emergency phone numbers are not currently working and advised anyone in an emergency situation to dial 911.The Oakland 10-digit emergency number at (510) 777-3211 and non-emergency number at (510) 777-3333 are not currently operating, police said shortly before 2:15 p.m.Police said they will send out an update when the numbers are functioning again.The 10-digit emergency number is meant to ensure cellphone calls in Oakland go directly to the Police Department since 911 calls from cellphones typically first go to the California Highway Patrol.