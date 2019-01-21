Oakland police say emergency, non-emergency phone numbers not working, advise people to call 911

This undated image shows an Oakland Police Department officer. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
Oakland police said Monday afternoon that their emergency and non-emergency phone numbers are not currently working and advised anyone in an emergency situation to dial 911.

The Oakland 10-digit emergency number at (510) 777-3211 and non-emergency number at (510) 777-3333 are not currently operating, police said shortly before 2:15 p.m.

Police said they will send out an update when the numbers are functioning again.

The 10-digit emergency number is meant to ensure cellphone calls in Oakland go directly to the Police Department since 911 calls from cellphones typically first go to the California Highway Patrol.
