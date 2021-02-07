Person in custody following series of attacks in Oakland's Chinatown

This viral video surfaced of a 91-year-old shoved to the ground in Oakland's Chinatown. Police say the suspect in the incident also attacked a 60-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman that same day.
RELATED: Shocking video shows 91-year-old man senselessly pushed to ground in Oakland's Chinatown
There have been more than 20 assaults in Chinatown in recent weeks.
Investigators say the man is in custody on an unrelated criminal case and was booked on Monday, February 1.
RELATED: Oakland's Chinatown on edge after more than 20 reported robberies, Chamber of Commerce president says
The attacks all happened one week ago on January 31. All three victims were injured.
Two Hollywood actors are teaming up to help track down the person who shoved the 91-year-old man.
Daniel Dae Kim and Daniel Wu are offering a $25,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in the alarming attack.
The skyrocketing number of hate crimes against Asian Americans continues to grow, despite our repeated pleas for help. The crimes ignored and even excused. Remember Vincent Chin. #EnoughisEnough. @danieldaekim & I are offering a $25,000 reward.. https://t.co/psNxAPeRVR— Daniel Wu (@danielwuyanzu) February 5, 2021
The actors have teamed up before to raise awareness about crimes targeting Asian American communities.
RELATED: Actors Daniel Dae Kim, Daniel Wu offer $25K reward after 91-year-old shoved to ground in Oakland's Chinatown