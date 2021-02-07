assault

Person in custody following series of attacks in Oakland's Chinatown

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland police have located a person of interest in the Chinatown attacks on three seniors.

This viral video surfaced of a 91-year-old shoved to the ground in Oakland's Chinatown. Police say the suspect in the incident also attacked a 60-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman that same day.

There have been more than 20 assaults in Chinatown in recent weeks.

Investigators say the man is in custody on an unrelated criminal case and was booked on Monday, February 1.

The attacks all happened one week ago on January 31. All three victims were injured.

Two Hollywood actors are teaming up to help track down the person who shoved the 91-year-old man.

Daniel Dae Kim and Daniel Wu are offering a $25,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in the alarming attack.



The actors have teamed up before to raise awareness about crimes targeting Asian American communities.

