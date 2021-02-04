Shocking video shows man senselessly pushed to ground in Oakland's Chinatown

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Shocking new video coming out of Oakland's Chinatown showing a man senselessly pushed to the ground has the community on high alert.

A warning -- the video taken at the corner of Harrison and 8th streets outside the Asian Resource Center is disturbing to watch.

Carl Chan, president of the Chinatown Chamber of Commerce, says the neighborhood is under attack. As of Sunday night, he has collected more than 20 incident reports and videos of small businesses getting robbed and owners and customers assaulted.

One video shows women in an herbal shop as a suspect enters and snatches one woman's cash and runs off.

Chan held a press conference with some business owners and city leaders Wednesday to discuss solutions such as adding extra police patrols and cameras.

"They appear to be more violent, for whatever reason and that's why we need to stop this now," said Captain Bobby Hookfin with the Oakland Police Department. Hookfin says many cases go unreported by residents who fear retaliation.

"I want to start by apologizing to the victims of these heinous crimes," said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, who also went on to attack efforts by some on the Oakland City Council to cut the city's police budget by as much as 50 percent.

"I have not forgotten, that this last summer, they brought a proposal to cut $25 million from the Oakland police department as a political statement, not because of operational or financial need," said Schaaf. In contrast, Schaaf called $15 million in recent reductions at the hand of city administrator Ed Reiskin "surgical" to address immediate budget overruns like overtime.

Still, Chinatown leaders like Chan want the city to immediately reinstate walking patrols and renew its pledge to install a new surveillance camera system in the neighborhood.

However, all the police could promise, given the recent cutbacks, were "more resources," without specifying exactly what that means.

Oakland police are gathering information about this latest incident.

ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim will have more on this story tonight starting at 5 p.m.

