Operation Varsity Blues

Operation Varsity Blues: How the alleged college admissions scam has unfolded

EMBED <>More Videos

TIMELINE: Operation Varsity Blues

Fifty people, including Hollywood stars Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, were charged in a scheme in which wealthy parents allegedly bribed college coaches and other insiders to get their children into some of the nation's most selective schools.

Federal authorities called it the biggest college admissions scam ever prosecuted by the U.S. Justice Department, with the parents accused of paying an estimated $25 million in bribes.

At least nine athletic coaches and 33 parents, many of them prominent in law, finance, fashion, the food and beverage industry and other fields, were charged. Dozens, including Huffman, the Emmy-winning star of ABC's "Desperate Housewives," were arrested March 12.

The coaches worked at such schools as Yale, Stanford, Georgetown, Wake Forest, the University of Texas, the University of Southern California and the University of California at Los Angeles. A former Yale soccer coach pleaded guilty and helped build the case against others.

Two more of those charged - Stanford's sailing coach and the college-admissions consultant at the very center of the scheme - pleaded guilty in Boston. Others appeared in court and were released on bail.

Huffman, 56, appeared in a Los Angeles courthouse and was released after posting a $250,000 bond.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
celebrity arreststanford universityuniversity of texasoperation varsity bluesyale universityduke universitycollegeus worldusc
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
OPERATION VARSITY BLUES
Bay Area residents charged in admissions scandal: Who is Agustin Huneeus Jr.?
LIST: Bay Area people charged in alleged college admissions scam
Bay Area residents charged in admissions scandal: Who are Gregory and Amy Colburn?
Bay Area residents charged in admissions scandal: Who are Todd and Diane Blake?
TOP STORIES
Admissions scandal: Stanford stays silent on what's next for sailing team
Ethiopia crash: Trump grounds Boeing 737 Max planes
Gov. Newsom signs execution moratorium in Calif.
Health officials warn of measles exposure at LAX
Alleged college admissions scam: Lori Loughlin in custody
New 'Bachelorette' revealed: See who's getting another chance at love
Thompson tweets apology to Warriors fans
Show More
R. Kelly appears in court for child support hearing
Earthquake strikes near Hawaii's Kilauea volcano
It's not just you: Facebook and Instagram are down
SF mayor appoints city's first LGBT fire chief
LIST: Bay Area people charged in alleged college admissions scam
More TOP STORIES News