Alameda County joins orange tier: Here's what will change and reopen

When the orange tier changes take effect Wednesday, here's everything that will change:
- The 50% capacity limit is lifted on retail stores. Retailers still need to make other modifications to operate safely.
- Movie theaters can bump capacity up to 50% or 200 people, whichever is fewer.
- Gyms can reopen their indoor pools and can bump up capacity to 25%.
- Restaurants can double their indoor dining capacity from 25% to 50%.
- Wineries, breweries and distilleries can all reopen indoors at 25% capacity. They were previously only allowed to serve outdoors until 8 p.m. in the red tier.
- Bars can reopen outdoors without serving food.
- Theme parks can reopen at 25% capacity starting April 1.
- Live performances like concerts and professional sports are allowed outdoors starting April 1 at 33% capacity.
- Museums, zoos and aquariums can all open at 50% capacity indoors.
- Places of worship can open indoors at 50% capacity.
- Bowling alleys, escape rooms and other socially distant family entertainment centers can open at 25% capacity.
- Hotels can reopen indoor pools if they have them, and can bump up capacity at hotel gyms to 25%.
Alameda County's case rate of 2.6 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents and its test positivity rate of 1.1% earned it a move into the orange tier. It has to stay in the orange tier for three weeks before it could be eligible to move into the yellow tier, the state's most relaxed classification.
Marin, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties are all also in the orange tier.
Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties are still in the red tier.
