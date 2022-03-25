Oscars

Oscars 2022: Bay Area nominees up for awards for 'CODA,' 'Luca' and more

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Oscars 2022 features nominees with Bay Area connections

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- From Best Picture to Best Animated Feature, the Bay Area will be represented in some major categories in Tinseltown this weekend.

"CODA" is nominated for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor.

FULL LIST: 2022 Oscar nominations
It's an original film by Apple, based in Cupertino, and is streaming on Apple TV Plus.

The title stands for Children of Deaf Adults and features a predominantly deaf cast.

Ruby is the only hearing person in her family and is torn between helping her family's fishing business and pursuing her love of singing at college. Ruby learned American Sign Language as a first language.

VIDEO: Bay Area deaf community reacts to 'CODA' Oscar nominations
EMBED More News Videos

The Bay Area deaf community is proud to see 'CODA' nominated for Best Picture and Troy Kotsur up for Best Supporting Actor.



"Luca," by Emeryville-based Pixar, is nominated in the Best Animated Feature category.

Set in the Italian Rivera, it's about a boy sea monster who explores a human village with a friend.

San Francisco-based director Jay Rosenblatt's documentary is nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Documentary Short Subject category.
Rosenblatt's "When We Were Bullies" stems from his personal experience.

While working on a film, it turned out someone who was going to narrate for him went to grade school with him.

RELATED: Oscars producers Shayla Cowan, Will Packer aim for awards show that appeals to all

They had both bullied the same boy with other children.

"I think people are able to plug in their own person, whether they're bullied or whether they were involved in bullying," Rosenblatt said. "So I think it just becomes a personal film for them, too, in some sense, and I've gotten a lot of email responses of people just sharing their story with me."

The Academy Award-nominated HBO documentary short "When We Were Bullies" debuts March 30 on HBO and HBO Max.

Get full coverage on the 94th Annual Oscars here.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsmoviesaward showspixaraward
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Oscar nominations 2022: See the full list of nominees
OSCARS
ABC Oscars correspondents revel in red carpet's return
Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes say they'll bring humor, positivity to Oscars
Glam Lab: Roll out the red carpet for Hollywood waves
Ariana DeBose's run to Oscars makes Raleigh dance studio proud
TOP STORIES
Economic recovery slow in SF despite major events
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
South Bay parents plea for change after teen killed biking to school
Single mom waits 6 months for rent relief as CA program set to expire
Youth global climate strike taking place in SF, 500 other cities
Video shows mountain lion running past onlookers at SoCal brewery
Rent jumped 17% since last year, hitting a new record
Show More
Will Packer shakes up the Oscars with 3 hosts, 3 styles of music & fun
Drug problem worsens in SF's Castro District
CA bill would let parents sue social media giants over kids' addiction
Teen falls to death from Florida amusement park ride
Bay Area continues to rally around Ukraine 1 month after invasion
More TOP STORIES News