Oscars 2022: Bay Area nominees up for awards for 'CODA,' 'Luca' and more

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11547404" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Bay Area deaf community is proud to see 'CODA' nominated for Best Picture and Troy Kotsur up for Best Supporting Actor.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- From Best Picture to Best Animated Feature, the Bay Area will be represented in some major categories in Tinseltown this weekend."CODA" is nominated for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor.It's an original film by Apple, based in Cupertino, and is streaming on Apple TV Plus.The title stands for Children of Deaf Adults and features a predominantly deaf cast.Ruby is the only hearing person in her family and is torn between helping her family's fishing business and pursuing her love of singing at college. Ruby learned American Sign Language as a first language."Luca," by Emeryville-based Pixar, is nominated in the Best Animated Feature category.Set in the Italian Rivera, it's about a boy sea monster who explores a human village with a friend.San Francisco-based director Jay Rosenblatt's documentary is nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Documentary Short Subject category.Rosenblatt's "When We Were Bullies" stems from his personal experience.While working on a film, it turned out someone who was going to narrate for him went to grade school with him.They had both bullied the same boy with other children."I think people are able to plug in their own person, whether they're bullied or whether they were involved in bullying," Rosenblatt said. "So I think it just becomes a personal film for them, too, in some sense, and I've gotten a lot of email responses of people just sharing their story with me."The Academy Award-nominated HBO documentary short "When We Were Bullies" debuts March 30 on HBO and HBO Max.