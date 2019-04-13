2.7 magnitude earthquake hits Oakland, 2.9 quake strikes near Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. -- A second small quake shook the East Bay on Saturday, this time in Oakland near Mills College, according to the USGS.The 2.7 quake was reported at 12:35 p.m. along the Hayward Fault about 3 miles down. It was centered near Mills College in East Oakland.An earlier 2.9 quake along the Hayward Fault at 8:44 a.m. shook the Berkeley hills area near UC Berkeley's Clark Kerr Campus.No damage has been reported from the quakes.