Authorities investigating shooting near Palisades Tahoe ski resort, sheriff says

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- The Placer County Sheriff says they are investigating a shooting Friday at Palisades Tahoe ski resort.

The Sheriff posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the shooting happened near the Olympic Village at Palisades. There's currently no danger to the public.

A large police presence has been reported and officials ask that people avoid the area.

The Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting along with California State Parks.

