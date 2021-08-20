Women share advice for making life, career changes during pandemic

When mom Michele Summa was laid off from her job in March of 2020 sadness set in.
"I was just kind of overwhelmed by a lot of everything that was going on I think as we all were," said Summa.
RELATED: As economy recovers, workers consider voluntarily quitting; here's what you need to do to prepare
She had just bought a travel trailer a couple of months prior.
"I thought, 'Oh gosh I made the biggest financial mistake ever,'" said Summa.
Rather than sell it, Summa had an idea.
She and her then 6-year-old daughter Augusta, who is now 7 and a half, set out for Texas.
As coronavirus raged and schools stayed closed, suddenly there was no reason to return. The pair was on an 8-month cross-country road trip with Augusta zooming into her SFUSD classes along the way.
VIDEO: 48 states in 6 months: Bay Area family puts house up for sale to tour US in search of new home
"A lot of the things that we did on our travels lined up with what they were doing in class," said Summa.
"They studied space and planets and we went to Kennedy space center they were studying the oceans and we went snorkeling in Key Biscayne Florida, that national park," she continued.
Summa isn't alone. Scores of people lost their jobs including Felicia Montenegro.
She worked for 18 years in the service industry. When the pandemic hit, restaurants closed.
"My first response was fear and how am I going to pay for all my bills," said Montenegro.
RELATED: Pandemic anxiety returns amid COVID-19 setbacks, mask recommendations in Bay Area
She decided to pursue her artistic passion, both to fill time and possibly become a new career.
"Organic minimalist arts is nature inspired hand crafted goods," Montenegro explained.
She also does freelance graphic design and photography work.
"To have none of that money and realize that I could still find happiness without any of it, or half of it, or however much I make of it was really an amazing thing to realize," said Montenegro.
VIDEO: Local psychologists push for interstate practice, say continuity is key
Whereas Summa returned to the job she lost and her daughter to in-person learning.
"I was able to tell the EDD that I didn't need them anymore and that felt really good," said Summa.
Montenegro did not.
"I'm way happier," said Montenegro.
Their advice to anyone who lost their job -- "Try to think creatively about what you can turn that time into," said Summa.
"It sounds cliché but find a thing that you love and do it," said Montenegro.
An exit that opened new doors for both.
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map shows which counties can, can't reopen under reopening tiers
- Cheat sheet: What you can and can't do after being fully vaccinated
- How to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- Interactive map shows what's closed and what's reopening in the San Francisco Bay Area
- Data tracker: Coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations in every Bay Area county
- Third stimulus check calculator: See how much you could get
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- Get the latest updates on California EDD, stimulus checks, unemployment benefits
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic