Sections of Yosemite National Park closed indefinitely due to Ferguson Fire

A sign on Highway 41 announces the closure of Yosemite National Park near Oakhurst, Calif., on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. --
Due to increased fire activity around Yosemite National Park, officials have made the decision to extend the current park closures indefinitely.

Fire managers are assessing the conditions in the area and notify park officials as conditions change and it becomes safe to reopen.

Over the past 48 hours, the fire has impacted all of the roads used to access Yosemite Valley, burning dead and downed trees that can become very explosive and fall without warning. Significant terrain hazards for firefighters, along with extreme fire behavior and frequent weather changes, have made it an extremely difficult fire fight.

The following areas remain closed:

Yosemite Valley, El Portal Road, Wawona Road, Big Oak Flat Road, Glacier Point, the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias, the Merced Grove of Giant Sequoias, Wawona Campground, Crane Flat Campground, Tamarack Campground, and several other sections of the Park.

A large portion of Yosemite National Park remains open. Tioga Road from Tioga Pass to White Wolf is open to all visitors and vehicles. Most of the trails and campgrounds along this route, including the Tuolumne Meadows Campground are open.

Visitor services along Tioga Road, including the High Sierra Camps and the Tuolumne Meadows Stores, are open.

For updated 24-hour road and weather conditions for Yosemite National Park, please call 209-372-0200, press 1 and press 1 again.

