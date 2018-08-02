Fire crews making slow progress towards stopping Ferguson Fire

FIRE INFO

New Life Christian Church - 5089 Cole Road, Mariposa CA 95338

Fire officials say they are making progress towards stopping the Ferguson Fire burning in the area of Yosemite National Park.The fire has grown to 68,610 acres burned and containment stands at 39 percent.On Wednesday we learned that two more firefighters have been injured, but details on the extent of the injuries were not immediately available.A total of 11 firefighters have been injured battling the Ferguson Fire, and two firefighters have died with the most recent loss just this past Sunday. Brian Hughes, 33, was killed when a tree fell on him.Fire crews continue to prepare to set backfires inside Yosemite National Park, which are expected to both remove potential fuel for the wildfire and expand containment.On the southern flank of the fire, crews will burn along Wawona Road (Highway 41) south towards the Wawona Campground. To the north, crews will burn to the Merced Grove of Giant Sequoias.Fire officials issued an evacuation order for the Wawona community Wednesday as a precaution because of current and predicted fire behavior.Highway 120 was closed on Thursday afternoon between Yosemite's Big Oak Flat entrance and Crane Flat. That means the only road access to the park is the Tioga Road entrance in the Eastern Sierra near Highway 120 and US 395.While the backfires help firefighters contain the larger wildfire, they are generating more smoke, which has a negative impact on Central California's already poor air quality.The poor air quality also led the National Park Service to announce Tuesday that parts of Yosemite National Park will remain closed until at least Sunday, August 5.Meterologists say that in the coming days, the high pressure system above the fire will weaken. That will decrease temperatures in the Central Valley, but is also expected to increase fire behavior.On Wednesday night, evacuation orders were lifted for the El Portal Trailer Court, but remain in effect for Anderson Valley, Foresta, Old El Portal, Old Yosemite Road, River Road, and Yosemite View Lodge.These areas are currently under a mandatory evacuation:Small Animals:SPCA5599 California 49Mariposa CA 95338Large Animals:Mariposa County Fairgrounds5007 Fairgrounds RoadMariposa CA 95338