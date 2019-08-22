Passengers on flight from Oakland to Hawaii evacuated after report of possible smoke

A plane sits on the runway in Honolulu, Hawaii on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019.

HONOLULU (KGO) -- Authorities say passengers on a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Oakland, California, to Honolulu used emergency slides to evacuate on a runway after a report of possible smoke or fire in the aircraft's cargo area.

Hawaii state Department of Transportation spokesman Tim Sakahara said Thursday there was no visible sign of smoke or fire from outside of the aircraft. He says the plane didn't appear to be on fire when it landed.

Seven people were reportedly transported to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

Shuttle buses were taking passengers to the airport's terminal area.

The flight was Hawaiian Airlines Flight 47.
