Menlo Park photographer charged with lewd and lascivious acts with minors dating back to 1980's

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) -- Investigators are looking for more victims of a man arrested on sexual assault charges involving young boys.Randolph Haldeman, 47, is charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14.San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies say he repeatedly assaulted at least three boys.They say the crimes date back to the 1980's.Haldeman is a former photographer for a youth swim team in Menlo Park.