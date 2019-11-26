Person detained, police investigate suspicious package at SF State library

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Police are investigating a suspicious package at San Francisco State University's library.

According to the San Francisco State University Police, one person has been detained.




An alert to students was sent out at 3:25 p.m. and said people should avoid the area and shelter in place. The campus is located at 1600 Holloway Ave.

As of 4 pm police have lifted the shelter in place for all other parts of campus but are asking people to continue to avoid the area.

