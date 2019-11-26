Person detained, police investigate suspicious package at SF State library

Subject @SFSU library has been detained. Please stay away from library due to police activity. — San Francisco State University Police Department (@SFStatePD) November 25, 2019

Police are investigating a suspicious package in the Library. Continue to avoid the area. The shelter in place has been lifted for all other parts of the @SFSU Main Campus. — San Francisco State University Police Department (@SFStatePD) November 26, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Police are investigating a suspicious package at San Francisco State University's library.According to the San Francisco State University Police, one person has been detained.An alert to students was sent out at 3:25 p.m. and said people should avoid the area and shelter in place. The campus is located at 1600 Holloway Ave.As of 4 pm police have lifted the shelter in place for all other parts of campus but are asking people to continue to avoid the area.