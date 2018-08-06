SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The San Francisco Medical Examiner has identified the man who was fatally shot on the Bay Bridge early Monday morning as 31-year-old Darryl Stinette of Mesquite, Texas.
The CHP says just before 2:30 a.m. Monday, someone in a vehicle opened fire at an SUV. The SUV crashed into a third vehicle just west of Treasure Island. The vehicle where the shots came from got away.
Countless drivers spent more than four hours deadlocked on the lower deck.
Stinette, the SUV driver, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP.
The CHP says they're looking for a silver or gray sedan or small SUV in connection with the shooting.