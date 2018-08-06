SF General Hospital spokesperson tells @abc7newsbayarea of the two passengers hospitalized in overnight Bay Bridge shooting, one has been released and one is in fair condition. No ID yet on fatality https://t.co/RA2DlrEpV5 — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) August 6, 2018

CHP officials are searching for a driver in connection to a shooting on the Bay Bridge that left one person dead and two others injured.The shooting snarled traffic headed eastbound for more than four hours.The San Francisco Medical Examiner has not released the identity of the driver who was shot yet. According to a San Francisco General Hospital spokesperson, one passenger has been discharged from the hospital, and another is in fair condition. Investigators have not said how the three passengers knew each other.The overnight fatal shooting and collision left drivers deadlocked for more than four hours on the lower deck just before Treasure Island. "There's no reason to believe that this was completely random," said CHP Officer Kristopher Borer.Just before 2:30 a.m., Raul Lopez was heading home to Berkeley when he heard gunshots. "Once I heard the five pops, the guy in the SUV just hits me and he turns around, we both turn around and I'm lucky the other cars didn't me or him," said Lopez.Lopez says he went to check on the driver. "When everything stopped, I just got off and tried to see if they were okay and the driver was dead," he said.Lopez told the San Francisco Chronicle that "It was crazy -- to be in the crossfire, was crazy."CHP says two passengers inside the SUV were also shot. "One of the passengers was shot in the arm and the other was shot in the leg," said Borer.CHP says a second vehicle was also shot at. "Which vehicle was targeted, I don't know the exact details on that yet," said Borer.The CHP Special Investigations Unit is handling the case. "They're going through all the video footage as well as the evidence collected on the scene," said Borer.Passengers who couldn't wait any longer Monday, got out of the vehicles they were in and walked back into the city, roller bags and all.Right now, CHP investigators only have a very vague description of the suspect vehicle as either grey or silver.