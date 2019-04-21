VIDEO: Fire crew saves 10 ducklings from storm drain in Union City, reunites them with mother

Raw Video: Engine 32 rescued 10 ducklings trapped in a storm drain on Saturday, April 20, 2019 just before 6PM on the 4700 block of Cabello St. in Union City. The ducklings were released in a nearby creek and reunited with their Momma. @UnionCityCA_Gov @alcofirefighter pic.twitter.com/wFXO6048jL — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) April 21, 2019

UNION CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- On Easter weekend we expect to find eggs in odd places - but not the birds themselves!Alameda County Fire's Engine 32 came across ten ducklings trapped in a storm drain in Union City Saturday.They posted to video to Twitter, which shows the crew picking them up out of the hole and placing them in a box one by one with their concerned mother overseeing the operation.One duckling jumps right past the box and runs straight to mama bird.In the end, all the ducklings were reunited with their mother and released in a nearby creek.Great job, Engine 32!