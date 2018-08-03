ANIMAL RESCUE

'Gilligan's Island Crew': 7 puppies rescued from uninhabited Canadian island

EMBED </>More Videos

A boater in Canada took action after he happened upon a heartbreaking sight: seven puppies stranded on an uninhabited island in the middle of Cross Lake. (JR Cook)

Danny Clemens
CROSS LAKE, Manitoba --
Seven puppies dubbed the Gilligan's Island Crew that were found on an uninhabited island in Canada are now safe and sound.

A boater on Cross Lake in northwestern Manitoba happened upon the dogs on Monday, July 30, according to rescue organization Norway House Animal Rescue. The boater, JR Cook, returned to the island with food, kennels and a doghouse while volunteers worked out a plan to rescue the dogs, many of whom were visibly gaunt.


Cook, his brother Bob and fellow volunteer Leon Colombe returned to the island on Wednesday, August 1, and all seven dogs were successfully rescued. In footage shot from the boat, the chorus of dogs can be heard yapping happily as the rescuers approached the small, rocky island.

NHAR later shared photos of several of the dogs and said they appeared to be doing well.



According to NHAR volunteer Lori De La Rosche, the pups were taken back to Winnipeg for medical evaluation. NHAR said it will focus on rehabilitating and socializing the dogs. They will eventually be put up for adoption.

Those wishing to make a donation to support the dogs' rehabilitation can do so by emailing Norway House Animal Rescue.

It's not immediately clear how long the seven dogs had been on the small island or how they got there.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogsu.s. & worldcanadabuzzworthyanimal rescuefeel goodgood news
ANIMAL RESCUE
LA city animal shelters full to capacity
ABC7 helps fire evacuee reunite with horse found in Carr Fire burn area
WATCH: Dog rescued after surviving wildfire in outdoor oven
Pet victims of Carr Fire brought to safety in Bay Area
More animal rescue
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog celebrates becoming of age with quinceanera
100 goats escape enclosure in Idaho, chow down on neighborhood lawns
Birth of baby rhino catches visitors by surprise
LA city animal shelters full to capacity
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
California wildfire smoke makes it to Bay Area
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
7 On Your Side's Michael Finney at Santa Clara County Fair today
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Show More
Dog celebrates becoming of age with quinceanera
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
More News