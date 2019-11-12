Airport therapy cat helping calm nervous travelers in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KGO) -- Flying can be especially stressful during the holidays, but a four-legged furball is helping put travelers at ease.Stitches is the new therapy cat at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport. She's an 11-year-old tabico, a mixture of tabby and calico.Stitches rides around in a stroller that has a sign that says "pet me."She's the first comfort cat at the airport. She will join about 100 therapy dogs that go around helping soothe the nerves of frazzled travelers.When she's not working, Stitches enjoys relaxing at home and loves to watch "Law and Order: SVU." "She loves Ice-T's voice," Stitches' owner told The Twin Cities Pioneer Press.