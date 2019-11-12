animals

Airport therapy cat helping calm nervous travelers in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KGO) -- Flying can be especially stressful during the holidays, but a four-legged furball is helping put travelers at ease.

Stitches is the new therapy cat at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport. She's an 11-year-old tabico, a mixture of tabby and calico.

Stitches rides around in a stroller that has a sign that says "pet me."

RELATED: Lilou the therapy pig is still making people smile in San Francisco

She's the first comfort cat at the airport. She will join about 100 therapy dogs that go around helping soothe the nerves of frazzled travelers.

When she's not working, Stitches enjoys relaxing at home and loves to watch "Law and Order: SVU." "She loves Ice-T's voice," Stitches' owner told The Twin Cities Pioneer Press.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsairport newscatsanimalanimal newscute animalsanimalsu.s. & worldtherapy
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMALS
Coffee & kitties: Cat cafe owner saves hundreds of stray animals
'T-Shirt' the bear freed from dumpster in Lake Tahoe
Fur-ever friends! Cheetah cub and dog have a sleepover
Puppy in cage rescued from freezing water in Champaign lake
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New lawsuit over Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
Everything to know about new Disney streaming service Disney+
BART leaders divided after encounter with man eating sandwich
Juul to eliminate 650 jobs, cut $1 billion in costs
Dreamforce 2019 to impact traffic in Downtown SF
WATCH IN 60: BART controversy, 49ers defeated, Impossible Foods' next product
Former President Carter out of surgery, no complications
Show More
Man found dead of apparent homicide in Castro Valley
AccuWeather forecast: Less morning fog, milder afternoon
SF residents upset by development seeking permit to cut down hundreds of trees
Report: You need to earn $309K to afford a home in SF
No. 1 milk company declares bankruptcy amid drop in demand
More TOP STORIES News