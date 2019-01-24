PETS & ANIMALS

Bay Area animal shelter dealing with spike in Ball Pythons

BURLINGAME, Calif. (KGO) --
Are you thinking about adopting a new pet? How about giving a rescue snake a loving home.

The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA says it's dealing with a spike in Ball Pythons, its now looking for experienced snake owners to adopt the Ball Pythons in their care.

Right now, the shelter has five snakes up for adoption.

"In the last twelve months, we received 10 Ball Pythons snakes in our shelter, which is more than we've received in any other year over the last decade," said PHS/SPCA Communications Manager Buffy Martin Tarbox. "Many of the snakes have been surrendered to us through no fault of their own, and are ready to placed in new homes."

Ball Pythons can live to be thirty years old with proper care. They make ideal pets since they are friendly and tend to be smaller in size, on average about two to three feet long once fully grown, according to animal experts.

PHS/SPCA is open Monday through Friday 11 am to 7 pm and 11 am to 6 pm on the weekends. The adoption fees for the Ball Pythons vary, but for more information please call (650) 340-7022.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalssan mateo countysnakepetpet adoptionBurlingame
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Seagull barks like a dog in Long Beach
Houston dog mysteriously dies while on walk with Wag app
'Miracle puppy' survives attempted euthanasia, finds forever home
Grey whale, calf swim together in Monterey Bay
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Investigators say Tubbs Fire was not caused by PG&E
Senate rejects rival Dem, GOP plans for reopening government
BART addresses record low approval rating at annual workshop
Company offering free medical marijuana to fed workers who can't afford it
New cruise line to offer adults-only voyages
Massive sinkhole opens up near condominiums in SoCal
Alarm clock wakes you up by brewing coffee
Doomsday Clock remains at 2 minutes to midnight
Show More
Shutdown: Votes on Senate bills seen as progress even if they fail
Woman killed in hit and run crash in San Jose
Fremont gas station owner offers free fuel for struggling federal workers
Mueller grand jury could start feeling the pinch of the government shutdown
Accuweather Forecast: Clear and cold evening
More News