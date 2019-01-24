Bay Area animal shelter dealing with spike in Ball Pythons

BURLINGAME, Calif. (KGO) --Are you thinking about adopting a new pet? How about giving a rescue snake a loving home.
The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA says it's dealing with a spike in Ball Pythons, its now looking for experienced snake owners to adopt the Ball Pythons in their care.
Right now, the shelter has five snakes up for adoption.
"In the last twelve months, we received 10 Ball Pythons snakes in our shelter, which is more than we've received in any other year over the last decade," said PHS/SPCA Communications Manager Buffy Martin Tarbox. "Many of the snakes have been surrendered to us through no fault of their own, and are ready to placed in new homes."
Ball Pythons can live to be thirty years old with proper care. They make ideal pets since they are friendly and tend to be smaller in size, on average about two to three feet long once fully grown, according to animal experts.
PHS/SPCA is open Monday through Friday 11 am to 7 pm and 11 am to 6 pm on the weekends. The adoption fees for the Ball Pythons vary, but for more information please call (650) 340-7022.