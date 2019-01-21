PETS & ANIMALS

Dog gets adopted after spending 525 days in shelter

EMBED </>More Videos

A dog in Ohio finally has a furever home after spending 525 days at a shelter.

RELATED: Dog returned to family after being stolen nearly 4 years prior

Cassie first came to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton on Aug. 9, 2017.

She had been adopted a few times but was always returned.

"She is an extremely sweet and loving girl and has been a rockstar in our START training program," the shelter said in a Facebook post.

RELATED: Stray dog without nose could find forever home soon

The post continued: "Every day for 525 days she has patiently waited for that perfect person to walk through the doors and pick her and today was her day!"

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalspetpet adoptiondoganimalOhio
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
VIDEO: Reptiles up their fitness game with water aerobics
Puppy born with upside down paws undergoes surgery
Boo the Pomeranian dies of broken heart, owners say
Free pet food offered to workers impacted by shutdown
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
2 injured after backyard deck collapses at home in SF's Outer Sunset
SF Mayor London Breed responds to Trump tweet calling streets 'disgusting'
Videos show fuller picture of DC clash involving students
OPD advises people to call 911 as emergency, non-emergency phones go down
Jayme Closs rescued herself - Should she get the reward money?
Mom watches son take final breaths after being shot
Martin Luther King Jr. Day inspires South Bay volunteers
Kamala Harris 2020: California senator running for president
Show More
Former SF Mayor Willie Brown discusses legacy of MLK in Trump era
Man invited to bachelor party by mistake flies 2,500 miles to attend
PG&E bankruptcy could limit fire management plan investments
Stephen, Ayesha Curry attribute marriage success to putting each other before their children
Government Shutdown Day 31: Trump's offer doesn't budge Dems
More News