PET ADOPTION

Stray dog without nose could find forever home soon

EMBED </>More Videos

MEET SNIFFLES: The dog with crooked teeth and a missing nose is hoping a family will open their hearts to him this Christmas.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Florida --
It looks like a stray dog with one unique characteristic could soon have a forever home.

Since the story of a dog with no nose named Sniffles was originally posted, the Poodle and Pooch Rescue said they have been sorting through hundreds of emails, voice messages and social media inquiries about him.

RELATED: Stray dog with unique looks hopes to find forever home

They posted the following message on their website:

"Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for your desire to help, your kindness and your generosity. So many others in need, please take the time to learn about them as well. Thank You!"

They said Sniffles is going to be OK and ask those making inquiries to search their website for other dogs in need.

The active pooch with a great personality has grown on the workers at a veterinarian's office in Florida, with his crooked teeth and the way he snorts.

Workers say the dog's deformity once led people to pass him up while looking to adopt a pet, WESH reports.

Genesis Diaz, who has been fostering animals for the last 12 years, said if someone would give him a chance, they'd learn just how special he really is.

"This morning, I woke up and he was at the edge of my bed, staring at me and he ran over and did a little twirl, and started licking my face," Diaz said.

Veterinarian workers say Sniffles is a healthy dog, "he just looks a little funny," says Michelle Wacker, with Orange County Animal Services.

"He's just a precious old man," Wacker said. "Everyone at the vet's office has fallen in love with him."

The dog was scheduled for a dentist's visit before the new year, so that toothy grin will change a bit.

If you're interested in helping other dogs at the rescue, visit PoodleandPoochRescue.org.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalspet adoptiondogu.s. & worldanimal newsanimalFlorida
PET ADOPTION
Stray dog with unique looks hopes to find forever home
Meet this week's Perfect Pet
NHL team adopts adorable puppy
Pig found in East Palo Alto needs a home
More pet adoption
PETS & ANIMALS
Chris Brown charged with monkey-related misdemeanors
Officer meets baby kangaroo during traffic stop
Coyote relocated after being on the run in NYC
Stray dog with unique looks hopes to find forever home
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Suspect accused of killing Newman police corporal captured
VIDEO: Brother of slain cop tearfully thanks deputies after arrest
Helicopter makes emergency landing on Hayward golf course
President Trump threatens to shut border if no wall money
ONLY ON ABC7 NEWS: Woman who says escaped San Quentin inmate carjacked her speaks out
Tesla names Oracle's Ellison to board in SEC settlement
VOTE: Which college football fan do you want to win ESPN billboard contest?
Social worker left surprise $11M to children's charities
Show More
Chris Burrous, KTLA weekend morning anchor, dies at 43
Free ice cream in San Francisco today
Woman paints canvases while freefall skydiving
Group protests tree removal at People's Park in Berkeley
Accuweather Forecast: Sunshine, breezes ease today
More News