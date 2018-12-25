PETS & ANIMALS

Stray dog with unique looks hopes to find forever home

EMBED </>More Videos

MEET SNIFFLES: Born without a nose, the dog with the crooked teeth is hoping a family will open their hearts to him this Christmas.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Florida --
A stray dog with one unique characteristic is hoping to find a forever home this Christmas.

Meet Sniffles. The active pooch with a great personality has grown on the workers at a veterinarian's office in Florida, with his crooked teeth and the way he snorts.

RELATED: Trucker saves beagles thrown from vehicle on New York highway

Sniffles was born without a nose, and workers say the deformity has led people to pass him up while looking to adopt a pet, WESH reports.

Genesis Diaz, who has been fostering animals for the last 12 years, said if someone would give him a chance, they'd learn just how special he really is.

"This morning, I woke up and he was at the edge of my bed, staring at me and he ran over and did a little twirl, and started licking my face," Diaz said.

Veterinarian workers say Sniffles is a healthy dog, "he just looks a little funny," says Michelle Wacker, with Orange County Animal Services.

"He's just a precious old man," Wacker said. "Everyone at the vet's office has fallen in love with him."

The dog is scheduled for a dentist's visit before the new year, so that toothy grin will change a bit.

RELATED: Camp Fire evacuee returns home to find lost dog patiently waiting

The workers here hope someone will open their heart to make sure this sweet friend finds a new home for 2019.

If you're interested in adopting Sniffles or helping the rescue, visit PoodleandPoochRescue.org.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalspet adoptiondogu.s. & worlddogsFlorida
PETS & ANIMALS
Coyote relocated after being on the run in NYC
'Hoppy holidays' from this kangaroo dressed like Santa
Goose, gull recover after ingesting pills left at OC park
Reindeer calf visiting San Francisco Zoo for the holidays named 'Tinsel'
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
GoFundMe: Donors refunded in scam involving homeless vet
Trump: Government stays closed as long as Dems reject wall
WATCH TONIGHT: Warriors host the Lakers at Oracle Arena for Christmas
Guatemalan boy dies in US custody; 2nd death this month
Celebration of life for former KGO Radio host to be held in SF
Pres. Trump tells boy that believing in Santa at 7 is 'marginal'
VIDEO: NYPD officer fights off homeless men at subway station
Colorado baker back in court after refusing to make cake celebrating gender transition
Show More
SJPD investigating deadly officer-involved shooting
Raiders done in Oakland? Fans react to potential last game
Accuweather Forecast: Bright, breezy and dry
Derek Carr thanks Oakland fans: 'We are still Raider Nation'
Rapper helps woman whose gifts were stolen out of trunk
More News