Bear burned in Carr Fire undergoes unique therapy

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A young bear rescued from the Carr Fire is undergoing a unique therapy. Vets are using sterilized tilapia skins to help heal this bear's burns.
A crew working to fix damaged utility poles spotted the cub Thursday licking her burned paws. They called wildlife experts.
The same fish-skin therapy was used on two bears burned in last December's Thomas Fire in Southern California.
They healed and were released back into the wild.
