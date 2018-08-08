CARR FIRE

Bear burned in Carr Fire undergoes unique therapy

A young bear rescued from the Carr Fire is undergoing a unique therapy. Vets are using sterilized tilapia skins to help heal this bear's burns. (Photo by CDFW)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A young bear rescued from the Carr Fire is undergoing a unique therapy. Vets are using sterilized tilapia skins to help heal this bear's burns.

A crew working to fix damaged utility poles spotted the cub Thursday licking her burned paws. They called wildlife experts.

The same fish-skin therapy was used on two bears burned in last December's Thomas Fire in Southern California.

They healed and were released back into the wild.

