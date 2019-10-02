animal news

Camel sticks head through car window to get snack in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (KGO) -- A man in Dubai had an extremely close encounter with a hungry camel.

RELATED: Man brings camel to Michigan PetSmart

The man was recording a video in his car when two camels approached his car. They appear calm at first, then one of the camels stuck its head inside demanding a loaf of bread.

"Good morning, good evening, good afternoo-oo-oon," Ahmed Salayem can be heard saying to the camera as the camels muscle their way to the food. Eventually, the camel prevailed and Salayem gives up the loaf of bread.

RELATED: Woman bites camel that sat on her at Louisiana truck stop petting zoo

It appears the camels eventually walked away without making any more demands.

The man wasn't hurt.

See more stories and videos about animals.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssnacksviral videowild animalsfoodcamelanimalanimal newsu.s. & worldviral
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL NEWS
Elsa the baby koala introduced to the world
Woman apparently climbs into lion's exhibit, dances at Bronx Zoo
Labradoodle creator calls the dog breed his 'life's regret'
SF Zoo welcomes rare & adorable newborn monkey
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
A's to host Rays in American League Wild Card game
Fatalities after WWII plane crashes in fireball at CT airport
Bernie Sanders cancels events after being hospitalized
LIVE: Thousands pay respects at farewell to Deputy Dhaliwal
All lanes reopen on eastbound Bay Bridge after crash
WATCH IN 60: New evacuation tool, Southwest fare sale, Warriors open training camp
Woman dies at 102, DirecTV charges early termination fee
Show More
Dash cam captures thief's stunned face mid-robbery
Elsa the baby koala introduced to the world
AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny and comfortable day
Pompeo confirms he was on call between Trump, Ukrainian president
Man shot, killed in San Jose
More TOP STORIES News