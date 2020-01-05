animal rescue

Dog rescued by firefighters from burning Fresno-area house looking for forever home

The Fresno Bully Rescue posted a photo of a now healthy Chubs to social media asking for help finding him a new home.

FRESNO, Calif. -- A dog rescued from a burning house last month needs a forever home!

Chubs, a six-year-old pit bull, was unconscious when firefighters pulled him from a house near Fresno engulfed in flames on December 23.



Crews worked to resuscitate Chubs with a respirator, and finally, he started breathing. He was the only pet in the home to survive the fire.

The Fresno Bully Rescue posted a photo of a now healthy Chubs to social media asking for help finding him a new home. Staff members say his former family was unable to keep him.

"Chubs is a fantastic dog," staff wrote on Facebook. "(He's) mellow, sleeps most of the day and other than a few bumps here and there, and heat rash from the fire, he's healthy."

"He is deaf, but that doesn't slow him down one bit," the post read.

Anyone interested in adopting Chubs can get more information here.
