KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --Firefighters in Kern County helped rescue a tortoise named Bentley after the 25-year-old became trapped in a hole.
VIDEO: Firefighters rescue kitten with head stuck in basketball hoop base
The Sulcata tortoise had been stuck underground for several days before firefighters removed the roots and dirt around him, allowing Bentley to walk out on his own.
RELATED: Carr Fire: California Highway Patrol helps rescue fawn from fire zone
The Kern County Fire Department shared video of the rescue on its Instagram page, along with a message.
"Kern County Firefighters from Rosamond and Mojave responded to a request from a resident to help free Bentley, her 25 year old Sulcata Tortoise. Bentley had been stuck in this hole for several days and could not get himself out. Bentley had not had any food or water. Kern County Firefighters were able to cut through the roots that had trapped Bentley and then dug out the dirt around him. Bentley was then able to walk out on his own. Another example of the great work your Kern County Firefighters do every day," said the Kern County Fire Department.