PETS

VIDEO: Firefighters rescue kitten with head stuck in basketball hoop base

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighters rescue kitten stuck in basketball hoop base. Video: St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1

Firefighters in Louisiana rescued a kitten who got stuck in the base of a basketball hoop.

St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 of Slidell posted video of the rescue to Facebook on Sunday morning.

Officials say Firefighter Eric Dupuy found the kitten near the fire station with its head caught in a hole in the base.

Dupuy along with Firefighter Richie Carter saw the kitten was trapped and knew they had to work quickly to keep it from suffocating, officials tell ABC News.

The video shows the kitten struggling to free itself.

Dupuy and Carter worked together to get the kitten out of the hole.

One firefighter cut the base as the other maneuvered the kitten's head around with his fingers so the little feline wouldn't get cut.

After a few moments, the kitten was freed and all three were able to take a photo together.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worldkittenscatsrescuefirefighterspet rescuecute animals
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS
Southwest changing service animal rules for passengers
VIDEO: Vacaville police race to evacuate shelter animals as wildfire rages nearby
Woman's death blamed on infection from a dog lick
This is the perfect job if you love cats
Carr Fire evacuees find fish alive, fed by firefighters
More pets
PETS & ANIMALS
2nd baby bobcat rescued in San Anselmo
Florida man, 88, burns raccoon alive over eating mangoes
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
Boa constrictor wrapped around mailbox derails mail delivery
Meet this week's Perfect Pet
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News