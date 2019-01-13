PETS & ANIMALS

Florida man discovers boa constrictor inside hood of Cadillac

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Torres has the details.

Eyewitness News
MIAMI GARDENS, Florida --
You have probably heard of snakes on a plane, but what about a constrictor in a Cadillac?

A man from South Florida popped open his hood to do some work and found a boa constrictor.

RELATED: Giant snake crashes through bank ceiling in China

The snake was curled up and sitting right on the engine.

The car's owner says he has no idea how or when the snake slithered its way into his car.

His fearless neighbor used a hangar to pull out the snake.

Take a look at more stories and videos about snakes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsfloridasnakecaranimalsanimal
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
VIDEO: Lions' casual stroll causes major traffic jam
Manatee pushes canoe through water in Florida
VIDEO: Woman on motorized scooter drags small dog in Bakersfield
Malnourished dog left with heartbreaking note at animal shelter
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Possible explosion in San Francisco leaves windows broken
Catholic Diocese of Santa Rosa releases names of 39 accused of sex abuse
San Jose shooting leaves man dead
Man killed in Antioch shooting
Davis remembers fallen officer in packed vigil
Woman killed in parking lot crash in New York
A's send group of executives to meet with Kyler Murray
Virginia woman says Christmas tree left her house infested with praying mantises
Show More
A's brass to meet with Kyler Murray in hopes of keeping first-rounder from NFL
Accuweather Forecast: Partly cloudy skies give way to showers tonight
Police release letter from deceased man accused of killing Davis officer
Teacher Crisis: Keeping educators in the Bay Area
Man forgets 2 lbs. of pot in Uber, gets arrested by undercover cops
More News