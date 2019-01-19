GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

North Bay group offers free pet food to workers impacted by government shutdown

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --
An animal rescue in the North Bay is offering free pet food to pet owners who work for the federal government but are not getting paid.

Napa-based Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch (JARR) says it will provide food for any kind of pet including dogs, cats, fish and even horses. The non-profit rescue says it can ship the pet food to those in need.

People who would like to receive the pet food have to apply. They have to live in Northern California and submit a picture of their federal ID, and a piece of mail or business card with their application.

To apply, contact JARR's Community Resource Information Center at 707-927-3536 or email Helpinganimals@jamesonrescueranch.org

