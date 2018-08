An inquisitive giraffe decided to see what all the fuss was about while a wedding party was taking photos in South Africa.Photographer Stephanie Norman was shooting the just married Luke and Tristan Karshagen at a game reserve when the giraffe wandered over to meet the happy couple.The giraffe photobombed the happy couple and hung around for about 20 minutes.Norman said the giraffe was "so gentle and nosy, and an absolute pleasure to photograph."