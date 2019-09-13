Here's a video that will make you smile -- goats eating from potato chip bags.
The pet goats are eating grains out of Lay's bags with smiling human faces on them. Their owner says she found the special edition chip bags while shopping. She thought it would be hilarious to put the bags in front of the goats' mouths, but the goats ended up putting their mouths inside the bags.
Lay's sold the special edition chips to benefit Operation Smile, charity that helps children with cleft palates in third-world countries.
The adventures of the goats are documented on Facebook and YouTube pages.
Goats eating from potato chip bags with faces is bizarrely entertaining
