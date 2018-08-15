I was riding BART today when a man and his extremely large Great Dane stepped aboard the train. It was a bit busy, so he told the dog to stand up and the dog flat out STOOD ON TWO LEGS AND RODE THE TRAIN THROUGH THE TRANSBAY TUBE. pic.twitter.com/MuSlN0IeSK — Sean Herron (@seanherron) August 15, 2018

