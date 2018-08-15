CUTE ANIMALS

Good doggo stands up on BART to make room on busy day

It was such a busy day on BART that a rather polite, giant doggo stood up on its two legs to make room. (Photo by Sean Herron/Twitter)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
It was such a busy day on BART that a rather polite, giant doggo stood up on its two legs to make room.

BART passenger Sean Herron says he heard the owner of a Great Dane tell his dog to stand up.

RELATED: Video of man getting haircut on BART goes viral

To the apparent shock of the rider, the dog stood on two legs and rode the train through the Transbay Tube.

What a good boy!

