OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --It was such a busy day on BART that a rather polite, giant doggo stood up on its two legs to make room.
BART passenger Sean Herron says he heard the owner of a Great Dane tell his dog to stand up.
To the apparent shock of the rider, the dog stood on two legs and rode the train through the Transbay Tube.
What a good boy!
I was riding BART today when a man and his extremely large Great Dane stepped aboard the train. It was a bit busy, so he told the dog to stand up and the dog flat out STOOD ON TWO LEGS AND RODE THE TRAIN THROUGH THE TRANSBAY TUBE. pic.twitter.com/MuSlN0IeSK— Sean Herron (@seanherron) August 15, 2018