SEA LION

How did a little sea lion end up at Oakland Airport?

Flying home for the holidays? A little sea lion decided to pay a visit to Oakland International Airport before it was rescued. (Alameda County Sheriff's Office)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Flying home for the holidays?

RELATED: Marine Mammal Center needs volunteers for seal, sea lion 'pup season'

A little sea lion decided to pay a visit to Oakland International Airport Thursday morning.

Alameda County Sheriff's Office tweeted video of the encounter, along with a message.

RELATED: Injured sea lions rescued from Los Angeles coast

"We are not sure where he was trying to go but likely a flight to Hawaii. He was very cooperative and deputies coaxed him back to the bay where he is safe."

But a short time later, he returned and had to be coaxed again!

The sheriff's office says officials are working with marine mammal experts to make sure he is healthy and can be returned home. Stay tuned.
