WILD ANIMALS

Huge group of more than a thousand octopuses spotted off California coast

EMBED </>More Videos

Off the coast of central California, more than 1,000 octopuses are hanging out on the sea floor and protecting their eggs. Ocean Exploration Trust researchers spotted the massive collection of brooding mollusks nearly 2 miles below the surface. (Ocean Exploration Trust/NOAA)

Danny Clemens
In a small area off the coast of central California, more than 1,000 octopuses are brooding on the sea floor.

Researchers working with the Nautilus Live mission spotted the massive collection of largely female mollusks nearly 2 miles below the surface earlier this week. The octopuses were upside-down and seemed to have tucked themselves into crevices in the sea floor to cover egg clusters beneath their bodies.

Ocean Exploration Trust biologists identified the octopuses as members of the Muusoctopus robustus species, a small, deep-water octopus that doesn't have an ink sac. The species hadn't previously been known to congregate in such large numbers.



The creatures had set up shop southeast of the Davidson Seamount in NOAA's Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary, a federally protected area off California's central coast dubbed the "Serengeti of the Sea." Covering more than 270 miles of California's coast, the sanctuary is larger in area than Yellowstone National Park, and this area of the sanctuary had never before been explored.

Nautilus' current expedition runs until the end of November, and viewers at home can follow along on NautilusLive.org

SEE ALSO: 'Headless chicken monster' spotted swimming in Antarctic Ocean
EMBED More News Videos

The "headless chicken monster" (Enypniastes eximia) is a swimming sea cucumber that was first filmed in 2017 in the Gulf of Mexico and has never before been seen so far south as it recently was, scientists said.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalswild animalsoceansocean conservationNOAAcaliforniau.s. & worldbuzzworthywhat's trendingscience
WILD ANIMALS
'Headless chicken monster' spotted swimming in Antarctic Ocean
VIDEO: Deer, not home invaders, roughed up this front porch
Wildlife rescue center caring for record number of injured, orphaned animals
More than just a pretty face, opossums have 'superpowers'
More wild animals
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog commits con job all in the name of McDonald's food
'Please adopt me': Dog waiting for forever home for 4 years
Meet Harriet, the singing donkey
Residents complain of too many dogs on one San Francisco street
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Suspicious package sent to Tom Steyer rendered safe, FBI says
Cesar Sayoc, pipe bomb suspect, has record including bomb threat
Suspicious device addressed to Sen. Harris rendered safe
Mom's scary Halloween prank goes viral
Video shows moment Pittsburg police shot, killed man
NBC cancels 'Megyn Kelly Today' following blackface comments
Belgium store owner outsmarts gang of robbers
Texas man arrested over alleged plot to kill, eat young girl
Show More
Trump says he bears 'no blame' for pipe bombs
Multi-county task force fights to keep hospital open in Daly City
Portion of Trump's border wall completed
PIPE BOMB SCARE: Who are the targets?
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2018
More News